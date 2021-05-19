Rustler, the Medieval GTA, gets an August release date

Rustler looks like a Medieval GTA, and it's coming out in August on consoles and PC.

Just below, you can check out the recent release date announcement trailer for Rustler, which reveals that the Medieval action game will be debuting later this year on August 31. When the chaotic game eventually arrives, it'll be launching on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Nintendo Switch.

Rustler sure does leave an impression. All throughout the trailer below, the game looks like a mashup of GTA and Bully, as the player character goes rampaging around Medieval England in horse races and jousts, as well as other less honorable activities like setting people on fire and running them down with horses.

"Become a medieval thug in a crazy open-world action game, full of pop-culture references," Rustler's official description on its Steam store page reads. "Complete insane quests, kill heroes, steal horses, fight guards, rob peasants, listen to some bard music, and much more! All packed in old-school gameplay style!"



In a weird way, it's hard not to think of Shrek when watching this trailer. Pop culture references transplanted into a Medieval setting? Taking down self-professed heroes and putting them in their place? Okay, there's no Puss In Boots, but still, could someone please get on modding a big green ogre into the game?

Anyway, you can actually try out Rustler right now. There's a limited demo currently available for the game on Steam, and according to the Steam store page for Rustler, it's actually been in early access for a number of months now. This planned launch for August 31 is the culmination of the early access period on PC.

