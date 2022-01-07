Rooney Mara to star in Audrey Hepburn biopic from Call Me By Your Name director

Rooney is set to star in and produce a biopic of legendary actor Audrey Hepburn, according to Puck .

Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino will helm the movie for Apple TV Plus, while playwright Michael Mitnick is on screenwriting duties. It hasn't yet been confirmed how much of Hepburn's life will be covered in the biopic, but she certainly had enough achievements to choose from.

Hepburn was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress a total of five times, and she won for her role in Roman Holiday in 1953 – she was the first female actor to win an Oscar, Golden Globe, and BAFTA for the same performance. She's also known for her roles in movies like Breakfast at Tiffany's, Sabrina, and My Fair Lady, as well as her humanitarian work for UNICEF and being a fashion icon who was a muse to designer Hubert de Givenchy.

Meanwhile, Mara's most recent role was in Nightmare Alley opposite Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, and Willem Dafoe. She's also starred in movies including The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo , Her , and Carol , and she's set to work with Guadagnino again on a TV adaptation of period drama Brideshead Revisited for HBO.

As for Apple TV Plus, the streamer has a whole host of big-name movies coming its way, including Martin Scorsese's next movie, Killers of the Flower Moon, Ridley Scott's Napoleon biopic, Kitbag, starring Joaquin Phoenix, and an untitled Formula One movie starring Brad Pitt.