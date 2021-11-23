Rockstar may delay GTA Online and Red Dead Online updates to focus on GTA Trilogy fixes

The regularly scheduled updates for GTA Online and Red Dead Online may be slightly delayed as Rockstar buckles down to improve the performance of the GTA Trilogy.

Reliable Rockstar insider Tez2 suggested as much in a recent tweet. "Rockstar is allocating more resources and devs to assist with GTA Trilogy post-launch development," they claimed, adding that this internal shift has a "fair chance" of pushing back GTA Online and/or Red Dead Online updates.

New GTA Online patch notes and Red Dead Online patch notes have been released at the same time each week since time immemorial (or at least as far back as we can remember), including during the initial development period of the GTA Trilogy. However, it's entirely possible that Rockstar's efforts to improve the messy and poorly received trilogy will soak up more resources and affect its other projects, including its online game modes.

That said, it's worth noting that today's Red Dead Online patch notes have arrived right on time, and we can safely assume that GTA Online will also be updated this Thursday. Even if the schedules for these games are affected, as Tez2 claims, it's likely that Rockstar already had a few updates ready to go, so we may not see the effects of this purported production lag for a few weeks, assuming it becomes visible at all.

We've reached out to Rockstar for more information on its expectations for GTA Online and Red Dead Online and will update our reporting if we hear back.