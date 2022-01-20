Rocket League brings back Heatseeker Ricochet for the Neon Nights event featuring Grimes

Rocket League Neon Nights is a new crossover event built in collaboration with musician Grimes, and it's bringing back a fan-favorite mode.

The new event is set to run from Wednesday, January 26 to Tuesday, February 8, bringing in a set of new challenges to complete and matching rewards to earn. Psyonix is teasing rewards such as new player anthems based on Grimes' upcoming Shinigami Eyes track and Player of Games - the latter of which should be perfect for all the Rocket League fans out there who have been wanting an anthem that throws subtle shade at Elon Musk as a relationship partner.

Other Grimes-themed and Grimes-adjacent rewards include the Gravitator and Space Queen toppers, the Uncanny Boost, the Braided trail, and a set of decals, wheels, and banners. On top of that, you'll be able to unlock items from the Impact, Nitro, and Overdrive item series by earning Golden Moons as you play all throughout the Neon Nights event - speaking of which, the Heatseeker Ricochet limited time mode will return throughout Neon Nights, if you're looking to indulge in some high-speed, goal-seeking chaos while you're out in the arena.

Unrelated to Grimes but still cool, the Year of the Tiger Free Bundle will also be available throughout the duration of the event. It will help you ring in the Lunar New Year with the Tiny Tiger Topper and Tyger Decal.