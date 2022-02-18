Robert Downey Jr. and Shane Black to reunite for new Amazon crime drama Parker

Robert Downey Jr. and Shane Black are reportedly teaming up once again to bring a new adaptation of Donald E. Westlake's Parker novels to Amazon Studios.

According to Puck's new newsletter (H/T Comic Book), Black has written the script for the new film with Downey set to star and produce alongside wife Susan Downey and Joel Silver, the latter of whom worked worked with Black on Lethal Weapon and The Nice Guys.

Black and Downey first worked together on the 2005 black comedy crime thriller Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, then reunited in 2013 for Iron Man 3. Black directed and wrote the screenplay for the franchise's third and final installment. Downey's Iron Man was subsequently killed off in Avengers: Endgame, but the actor has not completely ruled out a return to the Marvel hero.

The Parker novels, previously published by Westlake under the pseudonym Richard Stark, chronicle the life of a professional thief known only as Parker.

The books have spawned several adaptations including Point Blank, The Split, The Outfit, Slayground, and the 1999 Mel Gibson-led Payback. The latest film, titled Parker, took its story from the 19th novel in the series and starred Jason Statham as the titular character. Downey will take on the role of Parker this time around, with Black adding his own flair to the character.

Parker will make its debut on Amazon Prime Video.