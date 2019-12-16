When will Rick and Morty season 4 return?

So, that’s it. Rick and Morty season 4 has finished… for now. But with no confirmed return date in sight, we have to look a little further afield for hints and trails of breadcrumbs that might clue us in as to when Rick and Morty season 4 will return for its ‘B’ second half of the season. For now, five episodes have aired and we’re still waiting on five more – here’s when we can possibly expect them.

No Rick and Morty season 4 return date has yet been given. The only word we have on it is “soon” and hopefully that means 2020 in the same way BoJack Horseman’s final season was also split between in two between late 2019 and early 2020.

Spencer Grammer, who plays Summer on the show, told Collider in late November, “We have another five [episodes] coming out eventually, sooner than later,” while adding that she has just finished recording her lines for the Rick and Morty season 4 finale but that “we’re not finished yet.”

So, still a little ways to go. For reference, the first season of Rick and Morty also took a break: a total of six weeks between episodes six and seven. We could be heading for a similar time-frame again but we’ll update this page as soon as we know more via official means.

How many episodes are left in Rick and Morty season 4?

We’ve got five left. Co-creator Dan Harmon revealed to EW that “the new season will be 10 [episodes.” The trailer for the first batch of episodes even made reference to the split between air dates, mentioning that the opening five was “half the season you deserve.”