Return to Moria is basically The Lord of the Rings Valheim, and it launches in 2023

The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria is a new Middle-earth survival crafting game coming to PC in Spring 2023.

Indie developer Free Range Games and publisher North Beach Games unveiled what looks a lot like The Lord of the Rings' take on Valheim and Minecraft during today's Epic Games Store showcase. The plot centers around the Dwarves of Middle-earth, who need to craft and build their way toward restoring and reclaiming their homeland of Moria.

"We at Free Range Games are absolutely thrilled to finally reveal The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria," said Free Range Games CEO Chris Scholz. "J.R.R. Tolkien and all of his creations within Middle-earth are near and dear to our hearts, and this project presents an amazing opportunity to create new experiences born from one of the greatest stories ever told. We are pouring a lot of passion into the game to give players an unforgettable experience."

