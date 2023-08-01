Remnant 2's hidden class is seemingly bugged and dealing a zillion damage

Remnant 2's hidden class is capable of doing a ludicrous amount of damage, and it's likely due to a bug.

When working on Remnant 2, developer Gunfire Games came to the conclusion that it wasn't going to be able to persuade people not to rummage around in the game's code, so instead, it decided to lean into the idea and created the Archon, a class that could only be discovered by datamining. Being a super secret class that, even when you know what to do, takes a lot of effort to unlock, you'd expect the Archon to be pretty powerful. Still, the developer probably didn't intend for it to be this devastating.

Over on the Remnant subreddit, one player pointed out that if you use Havoc Form, a skill which causes lightning to shoot from the Archon's hands, and have a ring or amulet that boosts your casting speed, such as Jester's Bell, you can do over 5k DPS. Check out the video below to see this killer combo in action.

This is most likely a bug and will probably get patched out in a future update. It's also worth noting that some users in the comments have pointed out that stacking your casting speed so that it's over 100% actually stops the skill from doing anything. So if you're planning on giving this a whirl, you'll want to keep your casting speed a bit lower, or you'll find yourself doing zero damage.

Having launched last week, Remnant 2 is off to a spectacular start. In its opening weekend, it managed a concurrent player record of over 100,000, over twice that of the first game, Remnant: From the Ashes. Responding to the game's reception, Gunfire Games said it was "humbled and grateful", adding, "Your support and enthusiasm for Remnant II have been truly inspiring."

