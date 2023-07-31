Remnant 2's rarest class was hidden in the game's code: "We knew we couldn't stop datamining, so we leaned into it"

Gunfire Games is well aware of how keen players are to rifle through a game's code, and as such, opted to include a secret class in Remnant 2 that could only be found by datamining.

"To unlock the Archon in Remnant 2, one must penetrate the code itself," principal designer Ben Cureton wrote on Twitter. "We knew we couldn't stop datamining, so we leaned into it and created an entire Archetype that could be shared with the community once revealed by those with the ability to see between worlds."

Of course, some savvy Remnant 2 dataminers have managed to solve the puzzle. Still, acquiring the Archon is far from straightforward. According to Forbes, you must first unlock two other classes, the Explorer and the Invader. With that done, you'll need to equip 12 specific items and skills. These are as follows:

The Invader archetype (level 5) with the Worm Hole skill activated

The Explorer archetype (level 10) with Fortune Hunter skill activated

Leto's Amulet (Amulet)

Amber Moonstone (Ring)

Anastasija's Inspiration (Ring)

Zania's Malice (Ring)

Black Cat Band (Ring)

Realmwalker (Armor)

Ford's Scattergun (Long Gun)

Cube Gun (Handgun)

Labyrinth Staff (Melee Weapon)

Void Heart (Relic)

With this loadout, players are essentially replicating Ford, an NPC from the game. When you've got all of the above slotted, you'll need to make your way through the corrupted red door in the Labyrinth and enter the Backrooms. Here you'll find the Strange Box Engram needed to create the Archon.

The Archon class is just one of many secrets squirreled away in Remnant 2. Earlier this month, Cureton revealed the new game has hidden elements that even 400-hour playtesters and its own developers haven't found. With a concurrent player record that's over 100,000, double that of the first game, we expect to see plenty more surprises from the Soulslike shooter in the weeks and months ahead.

