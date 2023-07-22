RPG shooter Remnant 2 has secrets that even 400-hour playtesters and its own devs haven't found

Principal designer of RPG shooter Remnant 2, Ben Cureton, took to Twitter recently to reveal something that's no doubt going to frustrate hundred-percenters world round: Not a soul has gotten to the end of Remnant 2 with 100% completion. Yet.

"No one has seen or obtained 100% of everything Remnant 2 has to offer. I'm talking about hardcore players with over 400+ hours, reviewers that had early access, even our own internal developers. No one."

Now I love a good easter egg just as much as the next lass. I'd spend hours searching for them in COD Zombies, for example. But when there are even things out there in the world of Yaesha that Gunfire Games' internal devs haven't discovered yet… have they not taken things a little too far? What kind of secrets are we talking, here, the recipe for Coca Cola? How to incite world peace?

Despite the headache this kind of announcement must cause for completionists—not that I would know as a player of never ending games like Cities Skylines—Cureton assures players the devs "made sure obtaining 100% achievements is very player-friendly and then went far beyond that to keep the game rewarding long after you've hit that goal."

You have to appreciate the effort that's gone into fleshing out the game world, though I know a few people shuddering at the idea of potentially never being able to uncover the elusive secrets of Remnant 2.

The full game releases fully in July 25, 2023 so get your completion hats on. You're going to be there for a while from the sounds of things. Lucky for you there'll be some fantastic guides going up here to get you started off in the best way possible.