Remnant 2's concurrent player record is double that of the first game

Remnant 2's concurrent player record is more than double that of its predecessor.

The Soulslike-inspired shooter sequel launched last week and, as spotted by Eurogamer, it's managed to attract over 100,000 simultaneous players in its first weekend, more than twice the 48,289 concurrent record held by 2019's Remnant: From the Ashes.

According to Steam DB, the game's all-time player peak now stands at 110,856. This is higher than many big-name titles managed to achieve on Steam, including FIFA 22, which peaked at 108,295 and Resident Evil Village, with 106,631.

As player numbers began to swell, developer Gunfire Game thanked fans for their support and enthusiasm in a post on Steam. "We launched Remnant II on July 25th, and we are humbled and grateful for the overwhelming positive response from the community," it said. "Your support and enthusiasm for Remnant II have been truly inspiring."

Those who have already delved into Remnant 2 have been impressed with what they've played. At the time of writing, the game has a "very positive" rating on Steam. One reviewer describes it as a "fantastic sequel that manages to surpass the original", adding that "there's more variety, boss fights are more interesting, the playable classes are more fun."

Another says, "Everyone calls this Dark Souls with guns, it is so much more than that. It is a well oiled machine of puzzle solving, secret finding, looting and shooting, and boss fighting to the duel of fates. I cannot recommend it enough."

It's certainly an impressive start for Remnant 2, and with its developer promising it will "continue to refine and improve" elements to make the game "an unforgettable adventure for all players," we could see both its user review score and concurrent player record reaching even greater heights.

