Release Radar: Our pick of the week's best TV, movies, and games (November 11-17)

1. Celebrate the games you love with the 37th Golden Joystick Awards

The winners of this year's Golden Joystick Awards will all be revealed at the event on 15 November 2019 in London, with comedian and Assassin's Creed star Danny Wallace presenting the coveted shiny sticks. If you can't be there in person you can still catch all the glamor and glitz on the event on the livestream , as well as a special pre-show with exclusive trailers, interviews and 'making of' documentaries. Who will take home the all-important Ultimate Game of the Year? Could Untitled Goose Game really beat Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Apex Legends and Gears 5? We won't have to wait long to find out. Follow the Golden Joystick Awards on Twitter so you can keep up with the latest announcements in the run-up to the show.

What: The 37th Golden Joystick Awards

When: November 15

Where: London, England and online

2. Disney Plus is about to be your new favorite streaming service

It feels like a childhood dream come to life: every Disney movie and TV show you could feasibly think of, all in one place. That’s what Disney Plus promises ahead of its US launch – and it’s looking like the closest thing we’ve seen to a Netflix killer yet.

A recent recap (in the loosest sense of the word) presents over 600 classics and cult hits from the House of Mouse, including some of the franchises Disney have picked up over the years, such as The Simpsons and Star Wars. Don’t discount the original content, either. The first two episodes of The Mandalorian will be there on day one, while Marvel Phase 4 will expand onto the streaming service across 2020 and 2021. All that for just $7 a month. The future’s bright. The future’s Disney.

What: Disney Plus

When: November 12

Where: PC, mobile, Xbox One, PS4, and other compatible devices

3. Explore Galar and catch all new monsters in Pokemon Sword & Shield

Can you believe we're on to Generation VIII? Eight! Pokemon Sword and Shield are the first mainline Pokemon games on Nintendo Switch, and the Galar region is a brand new world to explore, with gyms, new characters, routes, and everything that makes Pokemon great.

Galar is loosely based on the United Kingdom, evident in the fact that there's a Ghost Pokemon that hides in teapots, and Galarian Weezing has an enormous chimney that looks like a top hat. Explore fictional towns placed up and down the U.K., work to stop Team Yell, and search for all the Pokemon in the Pokemon Sword and Shield Pokedex , including the two legendaries, Zacian and Zamazenta. Gotta catch 'em all!

What: Pokemon Sword & Shield

When: November 15

Where: Nintendo Switch

4. Fling around a lightsaber to your heart's content in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

There are two new adventures in the Star Wars' universe this week, as Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order heads to consoles and PC just two days before The Mandalorian hits Disney Plus. The good news is that both are shaping up to be more special than that young lad from Tatooine.

Fallen Order comes from Apex Legends and Titanfall developer Respawn, but don't expect another first person shooter. Instead, this is more Sekiro meets Uncharted, as you hop across the galaxy in the time period between Episode III and Episode VI. From what we played at a recent preview event , Respawn has nailed the feel of wielding a lightsaber, while the large levels offer plenty for exploration enthusiasts. We don't want to force the point, but it's shaping up to be something special.

What: Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

When: November 15

Where: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC

Charlie's Angels return, but not as you know them

Hollywood's going through something of a crises. All the biggest blockbusters are either reboots, or retools, or remixes, or re-whatevers of old, much beloved franchises. Next on the list of reboots is Charlie's Angels.

Rather than bring back Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore, and Lucy Liu, three new leads have been cast: Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska. Those are three excellent actresses, but can they resuscitate a franchise that only recently finished? We'll have to wait and see. The movie's currently tracking badly at the box-office, but that says nothing of quality. With Elizabeth Banks directing, Charlie's Angels could very well be a winner. Here's to hoping.

What: Charlie's Angels

When: November 15

Where: Cinemas