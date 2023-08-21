Release date for road trip survival game Pacific Drive rolls into early 2024

Road trip-inspired survival game Pacific Drive has hit a roadblock and is now expected to release next year.

Originally scheduled to launch sometime in 2023, developer Ironwood Studios has decided to delay the release of Pacific Drive until early 2024 to make the game "the best it can be" whilst still prioritizing the health of the team.

In a statement on Twitter (via Eurogamer), Ironwood wrote, "As many know, we've been hard at work bringing this idea to life for quite some time, and every day adds even more to a game we're all proud of. In this final stretch however, it's important to us that we stay true to ourselves, and not compromise on the team's well being."

As summer comes to a close, we’d like to share that Pacific Drive is moving its release to early 2024. This decision gives us the room to make Pacific Drive the best it can be, while still prioritizing the health of our team. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/GXDMC0KatrAugust 19, 2023 See more

It continues, "As our community grows, the support and excitement everyone has shown has been incredible and we can't wait for everyone to take their own set of wheels out into The Zone. Everyone here at Ironwood truly appreciates your patience and understanding."

It's not all bad news, though. The developer has also revealed it will be showcasing a brand new trailer for Pacific Drive as part of the Future Games Show at Gamescom showcase, which takes place this Wednesday, August 23. This year's event is hosted by none other than The Last of Us star Troy Baker and Apex Legends' Erika Ishii and kicks off at 11am PT / 2pm ET / 7pm BST / 8pm CEST.

Pacific Drive is an intriguing new survival adventure coming to PC and PS5 that puts you behind the wheel of a station wagon. It's the debut title from Ironwood, a studio made up of developers who've worked on the likes of BioShock Infinite, Don't Starve, and Infamous: Second Son.

Pacific Drive may be a survival game, but it's really a love story between you and your car.