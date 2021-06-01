Regirock is back as part of the Pokemon Go Season of Discovery

The Pokemon Go team has outlined its upcoming plans with Season of Discovery, which will see new five-star raids and the return of Regirock, Regice, and Registeel.

Details on Season of Discovery have been revealed on the Pokemon Go website, and it looks like it could be a fairly bountiful time for trainers still out there trying to catch 'em all. The season is live today and will run through the summer until September 1, 2021.

The original three Regi Pokemon will be returning, appearing from today at 10 AM local time until June 17. After that cut off “a surprise Pokemon” will appear in five-star raids. It's also added that only one Mega-Evolve Pokemon will feature at a time.

On top of this, different Pokemon will be appearing across regions and landscapes. Depending on the landscape you are based, you are more likely to see certain kinds of creatures.

In particular, the blog says in city locations, Pokemon such as Alolan Rattata, Magnemite and Porygon will be common. However, in greener areas like forests, Bellsprout, Doduo, Skorupi, and more will be appearing more frequently in the wild. If you are lucky enough to get out to mountainous regions, Rhyhorn, Nosepass, and Dwebble will be out there to be caught. Magikarp, Marill, Wailmer, and other Water types will, unsurprisingly, frequent areas near bodies of water.

There are also different Pokemon set to turn up depending on which hemisphere you are located in.

Eggs will also hatch new Pokemon this season, with a detailed breakdown included in the blog post, explaining that "the long and short of it is if you are looking a new set of Pokemon to get hold of, there should be plenty of ways to help fill out your rosters. From eggs, to raids to the landscape you are situated in, this season should bring a decent amount of opportunity."

