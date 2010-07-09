Red Dead Redemption's getting a crapload of downloadable content

Hope your putting the finishing touches on your copies of Red Dead Redemption. Rockstar’s already let loose one FREE pack of co-op DLC with Outlaws to the End and websites like ours are already spoiling the hell out of the ending, which we most certainly did in last week’s TalkRadar 108.



Above: "Outlaws to the End" was just the beginning...

But more importantly, very soon you and Mr. Marston will be getting a whole lot more to do with FOUR new packs of DLC that’ll prove the Old West is anything but dying starting this August. Hell, the first pack alone will more than double the amount of territories available in multiplayer modes. Here’s all the deets:

LEGENDS AND KILLERS Pack

Early August - $9.99 / 800MS

-9 new multiplayer map locations

-8 new characters, including the characters from Red Dead Revolver

-New Tomahawk weapon, for scaplin’ offline and on

-New Achievements/Trophies

LIARS AND CROOKS Pack

Fall 2010- $9.99 / 800MS

-Attack and Defend multiplayer competitive mode and challenges

-New online horse races w/ mounted combat

-8 new characters, including the cast off Red Dead Redemption

-New versions of Liar’s Dice and Poker

-New Explosive Rifle weapon w/ corresponding challenges

-New Achievements / Trophies



FREE ROAM Pack

Price and date TBA

-New Free Roam challenges

-New action areas and defensive placements

-Posse scoring and leaderboards

-New anti-griefing measures in Free Roam



UNDEAD NIGHTMARE Pack

Date TBA - $9.99 / 800MS

-New dynamic events (ZOMBIES!)

-New singleplayer adventure w/ ghost towns and graveyards come to life

-8 new multiplayer zombie characters

-New animals





