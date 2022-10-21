Red Dead Redemption 2 fan with nearly 6,000 hours on Stadia gets thrown a lifeline by Rockstar

The Red Dead Redemption 2 player who managed to clock up almost 6,000 hours on Google Stadia won't lose all that progress after all.

Last month, Google announced it's planning to pull the plug on its gaming service, Stadia, in January 2023. One player particularly distraught over this news was a YouTuber by the name of Colour, who's played Red Dead Online on Stadia for just shy of 6,000 hours. Desperate to avoid having to start over on another platform, he contacted Rockstar saying, "Please let us do a one-time character transfer I am begging you." Now it appears Rockstar has taken pity on the unfortunate player and agreed to help him and others who face losing progress due to Stadia's closure.

In a tweet, Colour revealed he's now received confirmation from the company that he and all those who played the game within 30 days of Stadia announcing its shutdown would be able to transfer their progression and currency to either PC, Xbox One or PS4.

ATTENTION ALL RDO PLAYERS ON STADIA - @RockstarGames has finally reached out to me with some good news!!! See their message below! pic.twitter.com/6RlUWZB3vAOctober 19, 2022 See more

Colour is, as you'd expect, overjoyed at Rockstar's decision. In a follow-up tweet, he wrote. "I doubt this would have been possible if it weren't for all of the creators and gaming journalists that picked up my story and raised awareness. I have all of you to thank as you have helped save an entire community of players from losing all their online progress."

In other Red Dead Online news, following Rockstar's decision to halt major updates for the multiplayer mode, players were pleasantly surprised to see patch 1.31 add some new activities alongside the usual bug fixes and performance tweaks.

Google Stadia will completely shut down in January 2023; find out what this means for users in our guide on Stadia shutting down explained.