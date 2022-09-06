Red Dead Online players pleasantly surprised by update with actual content

It's been two months since the Red Dead Online funeral held by players mourning Rockstar's decision to halt major updates for the flagging mode, but the latest patch for Red Dead Redemption 2 actually delivered some meaningful changes for the game's online portion.

The full patch notes (opens in new tab) are a mix of quality of life features, new activities, bug fixes, and performance improvements. Telegrams are the focus of the update, and as an added bonus, they can now be launched via the player menu or the Camp.

Three new Hardcore co-op Telegrams have arrived. Players can hunt down leaders, members, and supplies from the 7th Generation with up to four friends in Sow and Reap, Strong Medicine, and In Bad Faith. A new location has also been added to three existing Telegrams, while Showdown has added four locations to the Hostile Territory and Sport of Kings modes.

This isn't the kind of massive update the Red Dead Online community was hoping for before the game's effective death, but it is something, and something is about all Red Dead players are going to get as Rockstar puts all hands on deck for GTA 6 .

This patch is for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and it has a few especially handy improvements for the PC version of Red Dead Online. A few crashes tied to fullscreen mode, particularly when using ALT + Enter or when you have HDR enabled, have been fixed. Playing the game in fullscreen shouldn't disable YOUR HDR anymore, either. TAA has also seen some improvements, support for AMD's FSR has been added, and PC players using controllers should see less lag thanks to gamepad tweaks. Honestly? Not bad for a dead game.