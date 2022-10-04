Red Dead Online is getting a new telegram mission and a one-year-old content pass for Halloween update

Halloween is right around the corner, and Rockstar is marking the occasion with a wave of spooky Red Dead Online content for you to enjoy between bouts of apple bobbing.

Rockstar revealed the news on Twitter, saying, “A heavy shroud hangs over the frontier as the seasons shift and an eerie chill sets in.”

A heavy shroud hangs over the frontier as the seasons shift and an eerie chill sets in.There's a new Halloween Hardcore Telegram Mission coming Oct 18 to Red Dead Online, new All Hallows' Call to Arms locations, The Halloween Pass 2 returns, and more: https://t.co/xzRg0WRltm pic.twitter.com/CYa2FljVIuOctober 4, 2022 See more

Beginning on October 18, players can take on the new Halloween-themed telegram mission for Ike Skelding. The NPC has caught wind of a cult said to be performing rituals to bring the dead back to life. To investigate these eerie goings on, be sure to keep your eye out for a new telegram later this month.

Additionally, the new All Hallows’ Call to Arms content sees you defend outposts from wave after wave of frightening foes. “Don a mask to tap into the supernatural strength and agility of a Night Stalker across three new maps in the Heartland Oil Fields, Limpany, and the Saint Denis Graveyard”, says Rockstar.

There’s also the Halloween pass 2, which offers exclusive rewards, including masks, bloodstained clothing, and suitably eerie accessories. This is the same content as was offered in Red Dead Online’s 2021 Halloween update, giving you a second chance to bag the spooky gear if you happened to miss it the first time around. Be sure to check out Rockstar's blog post for the full line-up of content making its way to Red Dead Online this spooky season.

In other Red Dead Online news, one player is particularly distraught over the news that Stadia is shutting down. They’ve logged nearly 6,000 hours on the platform and are now begging Rockstar for a character transfer.

Finished with Rockstar’s sublime western sandbox and wondering what to play next? Take a look at these games like Red Dead Redemption 2.