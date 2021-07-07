Red Dead Online Blood Money update introduces new crimes, gear, and battle passes starting next week

Red Dead Online has revealed a sizeable update called Blood Money, launching next week on July 13.

In the trailer just below, you can see the criminal hijinks that you and your gang can get up to in the Blood Money update for Red Dead Online. Guido Martelli, the underboss of Angelo Bronte, is looking to enlist gunslingers for hire to help re-establish his iron grip on the black market, through shakedowns, robberies, and more criminal antics.

Chiefly, Martelli is looking to get his hands back on the Capitale, a rare commodity that has somehow made it into the hands of just about every gunman and lowlife in the wild west. If you can track down and return the Capitale, Martelli and Bronte will reward you with "Opportunities," which is basically another way of saying they'll ask you to kill a bunch of more folk for new rewards.

Alongside the Blood Money update is the introduction of the Quick Draw Club. Basically, the Quick Draw Club is four series of rapid-fire Outlaw Passes: whereas before you would've unlocked and progressed the Outlaw Passes through countless tiers over multiple weeks, this time you'll be unlocking just 25 tiers through each Quick Draw Club. If you can unlock all 25 tiers, you'll immediately be rewarded with 25 Gold Bars.

Right now, Rockstar has revealed that Quick Draw Club No. 1 will be available from July 13 to August 9, with three more passes available at later dates throughout August, September, and October. Each pass will bring a slate of new unlockable rewards, and included in the first pass will be Dutch Van Der Linde's Redcliff Outfit from Red Dead Redemption 2. Plus, if you purchase all four Quick Draw Club passes once they're live, you'll get access to the Halloween Pass 2 for free later this year.

That's a whole lot of content for Red Dead Online players to sink their teeth into starting from next week on July 13. Finally, Rockstar has revealed that Nvidia DLSS will be available for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online players on PC alongside the Blood Money Update, so the single-player and online games will get a frame rate boost and graphics overhaul where possible.

