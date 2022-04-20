Zack Snyder shares first look at Star Wars-inspired new Netflix movie Rebel Moon

Director Zack Synder has shared the first look at his upcoming Netflix sci-fi movie Rebel Moon as filming begins.

The photos, posted by Snyder on Twitter, give us our first look at Djimon Hounsou's character General Titus, as well as a sneak peek at the set and what appears to be the inside and outside of a spaceship.

Day 1 #RebelMoon. It’s begun. pic.twitter.com/1j1RDmYYTMApril 19, 2022 See more

Rebel Moon centers around a peaceful colony at the edge of space whose lives are turned upside down when they're attacked by the armies of a brutal dictator. The colony sends Kora, played by Sofia Boutella, as an envoy to seek help from neighboring planets. The ensemble cast also includes Charlie Hunnam, Corey Stoll, Cary Elwes, Jena Malone, Rupert Friend, Bae Doona, and Ray Fisher.

The movie started life as a pitch for a potential Star Wars film, with the idea of being Snyder's darker take on the galaxy far, far away. Nearly 10 years later, the movie is now coming to Netflix and Synder has previously said that he hopes it turns into a franchise of its own.

As well as directing, Synder wrote the script with Army of the Dead co-writer Shay Hatten and 300 co-writer Kurt Johnstad. Zombie heist movie Army of the Dead is also a Netflix title and has spawned a franchise, with prequel Army of Thieves releasing last year and a sequel, Planet of the Dead, in development.