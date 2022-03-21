Razer Wolverine V2 Xbox controller crashes to its lowest ever price - and it's perfect for Elden Ring

While never shy of a price cut, Xbox controller deals at Amazon are showing some particularly tempting offerings right now. And one of the most interesting offers is the sublime Razer Wolverine V2, dropping to just $59.99 (down from $100). This is a deal that not only gets you one of the best PC controllers going but also one of the best controllers for Elden Ring so it is incredibly timely.

A refresh of the Wolverine, the V2 is easily one of the most feature-filled Razer controllers and offers all the gaming bells and whistles to give you an edge and help you succeed. The rear buttons/paddles are particularly helpful for gaining an advantage, particularly in games like Elden Ring, as you can map functions as you please, enabling movement, dodging, and camera control to be even more fluid and simultaneous.

As far as this particular Xbox controller deal goes, we should state that the Razer Wolverine V2 has only ever been this cheap once before - but that was back in November, during Cyber Monday sales madness. Now that this price is out of any traditional sales period, it looks like this really could be the lowest it'll go for a while.

This price also takes the controller down to be a direct competitor to the official Xbox Wireless Controller (that usually goes for something between $59 and $69 depending on color and style) so getting an Xbox controller complete with a suite of customization options for the same price is unbelievable value.

If you are after something more premium however, and have had an eye on the official Elite Series 2 controller, then it's worth noting that this pad is also down to its lowest ever price!

One of GamesRadar+'s hardware team uses a Razer Wolverine V2 as a part of their everyday gaming setup. It's particularly good in the competitive gaming scene, and its features are excellent for gaining advantages. The mecha-tactile face buttons have microswitches in them for clicky, responsive, and accurate presses every time, and the hairline triggers, with physical trigger stops, mean reduced travel on the bumpers too.

