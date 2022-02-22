This gaming chair deal sees the Razer Iskur X return to a lowest ever price

Amazon's gaming chair deals are offering up one of the best gaming chairs for a lowest ever price today.

The Razer Iskur X has returned to only $249.99 (previously $400) for a huge discount of $149. This is the cheapest price that we have seen this particular gaming chair retail for, and while it has been this rate a handful of times throughout February, the Razer Iskur X has also shot back up to full MSRP just as often, too. That's what makes this gaming chair deal so significant, you can bag one of the best for an all-star price.

When the Razer Iskur X has gone on sale in the past, the previous lowest price was $300, so you're saving an additional $50 here. It should be stated that this model is the entry-level model of Razer's Iskur range but if you're after a premium-feeling seat at an aggressive rate then this offer is hard to beat.

We described as much in our Razer Iskur X review from last year when we said it was: "a remarkably comfortable gaming chair that both looks and feels exceptional". The style is what is likely to grab people's attention most, with its slick black leatherette design and sleek green stitching, it's certainly a head-turner.

Today's best gaming chair deal

Razer Iskur X | $400 $249.99 at Amazon

Save $150 - This is a return to the lowest price that we've come across on the Razer Iskur X. While we have seen this rate a couple of times throughout February, this model has shot back up to $400 in the past month alone, so now is the ideal time to strike.

