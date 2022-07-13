Prime Day can save you £1,000 on this RTX 3080-powered Razer Blade 14

There's a 36% saving on the Razer Blade 14 with this Prime Day deal

Razer Blade 14
(Image credit: Razer)

Amazon's gaming laptop deals are popping off with this truly astounding UK-exclusive offer for £1,000 off the Razer Blade 14, which takes this high-end model down to just £1,799 (was £2,800) (opens in new tab). If you're keeping track, this is by far the lowest price this laptop has ever been in the UK, absolutely stomping on the previous best deal by £321. That 36% saving makes this undoubtedly one of the best Prime Day gaming laptop deals we've seen so far.

The Razer Blade 14, which is one of the best gaming laptops you can get, comes armed with an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU, an RTX 3080 GPU, 16GB RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a 165Hz QHD display. As far as premium models go, gaming laptop deals like this offer remarkable savings. 

You'll find more info on this offer below, and more Prime Day gaming laptop deals further down the page. 

Razer Blade 14 RTX 3080 laptop | £2,800 £1,799 at Amazon
Save £1000 - The Razer Blade 14 is at what appears to be a historic low price in this Prime Day deal, being discounted by £1,000. Given the specs, this is a great offer that you really won't want to miss on what we believe to be one of the best gaming laptops out there. 

If you're not an Amazon Prime subscriber, and we highly suggest that you become one to take advantage of the deals over the next day or so, you can get your hands on the Razer Blade 15 Base Model for £1,639 (was £2,150) (opens in new tab) for £511 off the sticker price. For the money, you're getting the same display tech and a slightly larger 15.6-inch screen, and the still respectable RTX 3070, but you're missing out on the prowess of the RTX 3080 here.

