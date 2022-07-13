Prime Day can save you £1,000 on this RTX 3080-powered Razer Blade 14

Amazon's gaming laptop deals are popping off with this truly astounding UK-exclusive offer for £1,000 off the Razer Blade 14, which takes this high-end model down to just £1,799 (was £2,800) (opens in new tab). If you're keeping track, this is by far the lowest price this laptop has ever been in the UK, absolutely stomping on the previous best deal by £321. That 36% saving makes this undoubtedly one of the best Prime Day gaming laptop deals we've seen so far.
The Razer Blade 14, which is one of the best gaming laptops you can get, comes armed with an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU, an RTX 3080 GPU, 16GB RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a 165Hz QHD display. As far as premium models go, gaming laptop deals like this offer remarkable savings.
You'll find more info on this offer below, and more Prime Day gaming laptop deals further down the page.
Today's best Prime Day gaming laptop deals
Razer Blade 14 RTX 3080 laptop |
£2,800 £1,799 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save £1000 - The Razer Blade 14 is at what appears to be a historic low price in this Prime Day deal, being discounted by £1,000. Given the specs, this is a great offer that you really won't want to miss on what we believe to be one of the best gaming laptops out there.
If you're not an Amazon Prime subscriber, and we highly suggest that you become one to take advantage of the deals over the next day or so, you can get your hands on the Razer Blade 15 Base Model for £1,639 (was £2,150) (opens in new tab) for £511 off the sticker price. For the money, you're getting the same display tech and a slightly larger 15.6-inch screen, and the still respectable RTX 3070, but you're missing out on the prowess of the RTX 3080 here.
More of today's best Prime Day deals
- PS5: Save up to 50% on GTA, Elden Ring, Far Cry, and more (opens in new tab)
- Xbox: NBA, Elden Ring, Destiny, and more up to 79% off (opens in new tab)
- Nintendo Switch: Kirby, Switch Sports, and Mario + Rabbids up to 67% off (opens in new tab)
- Gaming PCs: Pre-builts starting from just $599 (opens in new tab)
- Gaming laptops: RTX rigs up to 25% off (opens in new tab)
- Razer Blade 15: Save over $200 on an RTX 3060 configuration (opens in new tab)
- Gaming chairs: Racing back chairs now starting from $69.99 (opens in new tab)
- SecretLab: Save nearly $200 on the Titan Evo 2022 (opens in new tab)
- Mice: Save up to 63% on Logitech, Razer, and more (opens in new tab)
- Keyboards: Budget decks from just $14.99 (opens in new tab)
- SSDs: Big discounts of up to 45% on SanDisk and WD drives (opens in new tab)
- Headsets: Half price Razer headphones now available (opens in new tab)
- Monitors: Curved displays from $129.99 (opens in new tab)
- Controllers: PowerA gamepads up to 21% off (opens in new tab)
- Streaming: Elgato Stream Deck now 18% off (opens in new tab)
- Xbox Game Pass: Save 19% on a PC subscription (opens in new tab)
- 4K TVs: Fire displays now starting from $199.99 (opens in new tab)
More of today's best gaming laptop deals
You'll find plenty more gaming laptop deals up for grabs this Prime Day - we're rounding up all the lowest prices on some of our favorite models just below.
For other discounts, check out the best Prime Day monitor deals, the Prime Day PC deals, and Prime Day video game deals.