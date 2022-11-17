Quentin Tarantino is shooting a mystery TV show next year

Quentin Tarantino has revealed he intends to return to TV to shoot a mystery eight-episode project in 2023.

Per Variety (opens in new tab), the director shared the news at an event to promote his new book, Cinema Speculation. But, Tarantino was tight-lipped on any further details, meaning the project is entirely shrouded in secrecy for now.

While Tarantino is obviously best known for his big screen work, he has also ventured behind the camera for TV, previously helming the 2005 two-part season 5 finale of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation. It has also been reported that Tarantino was in talks to direct one or two episodes of the Justified revival, titled Justified: City of Primeval. The show is set to once again follow Timothy Olyphant's Raylan Givens, but eight years on from the end of the original series.

Tarantino has also lately revealed which of his movies he thinks is is his best. "For years people used to ask me stuff like [what my best movie is]. I would say something like, 'Oh, they're all my children,'" he commented. "I really do think Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is my best movie." That film stars Leonardo DiCaprio as actor Rick Dalton, with Brad Pitt playing his stunt double Cliff Booth. Margot Robbie co-stars as Sharon Tate.

But, if you were holding out hope Tarantino might make a foray into the MCU or DCEU, don't hold your breath. "You have to be a hired hand to do those things," Tarantino said recently. "I'm not a hired hand. I'm not looking for a job."

Cinema Speculation is out now. To get planning your theater trips for the next few months, check out our guide to all the upcoming major movie release dates.