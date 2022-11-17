Quentin Tarantino reveals picks for his best movie and the "worst era" in Hollywood history

Quentin Tarantino has revealed what he thinks is his best movie – despite it releasing in one of the "worst" eras in Hollywood history. Speaking on The Howard Stern Show (H/T Variety (opens in new tab)), Tarantino said: "For years people used to ask me stuff like [what my best movie is]. I would say something like, ‘Oh, they’re all my children.’ I really do think Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is my best movie."

2019’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, starring Leonardo DiCaprio as fading actor Rick Dalton and Brad Pitt as stunt double Cliff Booth, was a love letter to the dying days of The Golden Age of Hollywood in the late 1960s.

Ironically, it was released during a modern-day period that the director feels is one of the worst in Hollywood’s long and storied history.

"I do feel that ‘80s cinema is, along with the ‘50s, the worst era in Hollywood history," Tarantino remarked on The Video Archives Podcast (H/T NME (opens in new tab)). "Matched only by now, matched only by the current era!"

While many would consider the 1980s to be filled with wall-to-wall classics, it’s clear Tarantino doesn’t think that’s the case. He had previously taken aim at 1989’s Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade, telling the ReelBlend (opens in new tab) podcast he liked the divisive Kingdom of the Crystal Skull more than the "boring" third movie, which starred Sean Connery as the father of Harrison Ford’s whip-smart archaeologist.

