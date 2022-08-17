Quentin Tarantino reveals his least favorite Indiana Jones movie – and it's not Crystal Skull

Quentin Tarantino says he really isn't keen on one particular movie in the Indiana Jones franchise – and surprisingly, it isn't Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. The most recent installment in the action-adventure series is largely thought to be its weakest, but the filmmaker says he much prefers it to The Last Crusade.

While appearing as a guest on the ReelBlend (opens in new tab) podcast, the Pulp Fiction director didn't mince his words when he shared his thoughts on the trilogy capper, which was released in 1989 and saw James Bond star Sean Connery join the cast as Indy's father. A professor of Medieval literature, his character, Henry Jr., is captured by Nazis during his intrepid search for the Holy Grail.

"I like Crystal Skull more than the Sean Connery one. I don't like the Sean Connery one. I don't like the Sean Connery one at all," Tarantino explained. "That's such a boring one. It’s boring. And he's not an interesting character. The joke is made immediately. It's like 'Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot.'"

Come 2023, Tarantino will have to revise his ranking of the Indiana Jones films. Next year, Harrison Ford, 80, is set to reprise the role of the titular archaeologist in a new sequel helmed by Logan's James Mangold. The fifth movie will also feature the likes of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, and Antonio Banderas.

"It's a great story, it's a great character, and I think you're going to be very happy with this movie," producer Frank Marshall previously told A.frame (opens in new tab), the Academy's digital magazine. "It's everything I think that everybody wants out of an Indiana Jones movie."

While we wait for its release, why not check out our list of the best upcoming movies heading our way in 2022 and beyond.

