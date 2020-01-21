Quentin Tarantino stepping back from directing to focus on family life

Quentin Tarantino has confirmed he will be stepping back from directing to focus on family life. The filmmaker has previously spoken about only wanting to direct 10 feature films – and has so far helmed nine.

"I kind of feel this is the time for the third act (of my life) to just lean a little bit more into the literary, which would be good as a new father, as a new husband," he told the ABC News series Popcorn. "I wouldn't be grabbing my family and yanking them to Germany or Sri Lanka or wherever the next story takes place. I can be a little bit more of a homebody and become a little bit more of a man of letters."

Tarantino, whose most recent flick, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, has been nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars, went on to discuss how directing is a "young man's game" and that he feels "a little bit part of the old guard".

He also discussed the chances of his much-discussed Star Trek movie being made, confirming that it's unlikely he would serve as the director. "I think they might make that movie, but I just don't think I'm going to direct it," he said. "It's a good idea. They should definitely do it and I'll be happy to come in and give them some notes on the first rough cut."

Star Trek actor Sir Patrick Stewart recently spoke about being open to appearing in Tarantino's potential movie, telling our sister publication SFX: "I would love to work with Tarantino. He’s a remarkable film-maker."

