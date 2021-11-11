Goodbye Green Goblin, hello Queen Goblin - meet Spider-Man's new nemesis

It looks like Spider-Man is getting a new Goblin-themed foe in 2022 - Queen Goblin.

Spider-Man's arch-enemy Norman Osborn began his villainous career as the Green Goblin, eventually spinning off his legacy into numerous Goblin-related Spider-enemies (and even a couple of heroes) over the years, and now it looks like there will be another Goblin added to the ranks.

Queen Goblin concept art by Patrick Gleason

Queen Goblin will debut in February 2, 2022's Amazing Spider-Man #88, and continue to plague Ben Reilly in his new job as Spider-Man at least through Amazing Spider-Man #90.

"Queen Goblin was one of the coolest ideas from our 'Beyond' story summit," Marvel's Spider-Man group editor (and the company's executive editor) Nick Lowe says in a press release. "All of the writers were riffing on the concept and character and when Pat Gleason dug in on the design we all lost it. You aren’t going to believe this newest addition to Spidey’s rogue’s gallery!"

Gleason is unique, in that he's participating in Amazing Spider-Man and the 'Beyond' think tank as both an artist and a writer. In fact, he's writing Amazing Spider-Man #89 (with artist Mark Bagley) and then writing and drawing Amazing Spider-Man #90.

"When Nick and Zeb asked me to help with character design for Queen Goblin in 'Beyond' I was thrilled," says Gleason. "We went New-Medieval with some tweaks on the old Goblin toys. What’s even more fun is letting her off the chain and watching the rest of the art team like Arthur Adams run with her. The writing team has been working like crazy to make her debut worthy of a queen. I'm writing a scene now that will hopefully melt some brains too."

Goblin Legacy teaser

Here's Marvel's schedule for Amazing Spider-Man in February 2022:

February 2: Amazing Spider-Man #88 by writer Zeb Wells and artist Michael Dowling

by writer Zeb Wells and artist Michael Dowling February 16: Amazing Spider-Man #8 9 by writer Patrick Gleason and artist Mark Bagley

9 by writer Patrick Gleason and artist Mark Bagley February 23: Amazing Spider-Man #90 by writer/artist Patrick Gleason

A key question in the arrival of Queen Goblin, given the long 'Goblin Legacy' as Marvel calls it, is 'Is she a totally new character?' In one of Norman Osborn's most recent appearances as the Green Goblin in the story Superior Spider-Man: Goblin Nation, he upgraded his moniker to become the Goblin King.

In 'Goblin Nation', Osborn also enlisted several Goblin-serum enhanced allies, including the prior Hobgoblin and one-time Green Goblin Phil Urich, who Osborn dubbed the Goblin Knight, and Lily Hollister, the already Goblinized villain known as Menace. He also kidnapped and subverted Peter Parker's former love interest Carly Cooper, turning her into a twisted Goblin villain he named Monster.

Osborn himself was last seen fleeing from Kindred in Amazing Spider-Man #74 in his human form, leaving the door open for him to potentially play a direct role in the rise of the Queen Goblin.

So could Queen Goblin be a re-Goblinized, returning version of Monster or Menace? Or is the character totally new?

That question could be a key factor in the story of the Queen Goblin, as dating all the way back to the original '60s Green Goblin stories, into the '80s with Spider-Man: Origin of the Hobgoblin, and even into the mystery of Menace's secret identity in the Spider-Man: Brand New Day era, the question of who is actually under the mask (or behind the mutated visage) is central to stories involving Goblin villains.

It's worth noting that Marvel's teasers, all released in a batch just ahead of the full introduction of the character, include the Queen Goblin as the latest in a series of major Goblin villains from Spider-Man's past, framing her as the modern inheritor of a legacy started by Norman Osborn as the Green Goblin, continued later by the Hobgoblin, and eventually evolved into something far more sinister when Osborn bonded with the Carnage symbiote to become the Red Goblin.

Could there be clues to her identity hidden in the covers for February's Amazing Spider-Man #88 - #90? Check them out and let us know what you think:

Amazing Spider-Man #88 - #90 covers

It may also be worth noting - though maybe only tangentially - that Queen Goblin is just a slight change from the name Goblin Queen, which has been used by the X-Men villain Madelyne Prior.

