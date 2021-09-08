PSP 2 tops the list of extremely fake PlayStation Showcase leaks

Ahead of tomorrow's PlayStation showcase, a series of unlikely leaks have surfaced (via PushSquare), culminating in what's supposed to be some kind of PSP 2.

First up is an apparent full run of show for tomorrow's 40-minute showcase. Content-wise, it doesn't seem particularly out there, with trailers for Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Forbidden West, and God of War Ragnarok. There are definitely some more egregious suggestions - no PlayStation leak would be complete without rumors of a Bloodborne sequel and a Bluepoint acquisition - but the real debunker here is the leak's format. The image depicts nothing more than a text document and a PlayStation logo captured at a funny angle, which would be easy for pretty much anyone to fake.

Another leak comes straight from 4Chan, and has already been debunked. Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7, and God of War Ragnarok appear again, as does the Bluepoint acquisition. There's also apparent word on Sony Bend's next project, as well as Forspoken, but the real kicker is the existence of a standalone expansion for The Last of Us 2. Reportedly dubbed 'Brotherly Love', it's said to focus on Tommy's journey during the events of the game. It's also almost certainly not real - not only is that not a great name, but the 'leak' also suggests that the Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer trailer will feature in the showcase. Unfortunately for this creative writer, that trailer actually dropped yesterday.

The final leak is the return of a classic. Rumours surrounding a new Sony handheld - whether it be dubbed the PSP 5G, PS Vita 2, or simply PSP 2 - have been circulating for years. Ahead of tomorrow's showcase, they've resurfaced, with tech YouTuber TheTechChap sharing images of a Nintendo Switch-esque console with the PS5 home screen, apparently capable of running Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Unfortunately for hardware fans, those images have also been debunked - not only is Sony unlikely to be chasing the handheld market, but the names of the creators of this admittedly-impressive concept can be seen on one of the screens.

Is this the new Sony PSP? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/kZh51UCmXMSeptember 7, 2021 See more

With Sony staying pretty quiet this summer - its July State of Play was missing several of the biggest upcoming PS5 games - Aloy and Kratos seem pretty likely to make an appearance. Of the leaks mentioned here, however, several of those that haven't already been proved wrong seem wishful thinking at best, so don't cross your fingers too hard.

For some cold, hard facts, check out our list of new games 2021.