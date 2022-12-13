PSA: God of War Ragnarok players are still missing out on free health

God of War Ragnarok has an easy way for you to refill your health without needing Health Stones, but a lot of players aren't aware it exists.

As pointed out by heisenberg_82 over on Reddit, every time you interact with a Mystic Gateway, it'll fully recharge your health as well as your Rage Meter. That is obviously very handy in-between battles, but the game doesn't make it abundantly clear that this is a feature, which is a little ironic considering how quick Atreus and Mimir are to give away the solutions to puzzles. In heisenberg's case, it apparently took 35 hours to realize Mystic Gateways can heal you, and a lot of the replies are from people who either didn't know this themselves until they read heisenberg's post, or learned after many hours with the game and probably more than a few unnecessary deaths.

The same feature was available for the using in 2018's God of War, but if I remember right, it only refilled your health and not your rage meter. Either way, it's clear Mystic Gateways are not being fully utilized by a lot of folks, so take this as a friendly PSA for the next time you're low on health and aren't near a bunch of Health Stones. Of course, there won't always be a gateway nearby when you need one, but that would probably make the game too easy anyway.

Whether you're just starting out or you're gearing up for a replay, here are some other God of War Ragnarok tips to help you on your way.