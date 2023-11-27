PSA: Amazon can save you up to 20% on gift cards this Cyber Monday

Amazon has discounted a whole bunch of its gift cards this Cyber Monday, and it could make your Cyber Monday gaming deals even cheaper. The retailer has long been one to watch during the annual sales season, with deals on everything from gaming laptops to TVs, but you might not have considered how you can make even more off the sales. Plenty of the discounts are on digital gift cards too, which means you'll be able to use them pretty much straight away.

Currently, Amazon has taken almost 20% off most of its gift cards, covering everything from tech retailers to console shops. One of the big savings is on Apple gift cards, which allows you to get a $15 credit when you spend $100 on a gift card using a promo code. This might be perfect if you've been tracking the Cyber Monday iPad deals to get yourself some new tech.

Another offer available is Razer Gold which has a $10 credit available when you spend $50 on a gift card. You'll need to use a promo code for this one too, but they can be used to buy games and in-game content too. It's worth checking out exactly what they cover and if it suits you, but it might be a way to help make the most of the Cyber Monday deals.

Apple digital gift card | $115 $100 at Amazon

Save $15 - Apple is currently offering $15 credit when you buy a $100 gift card today. The delivery for this one will be via email, but make sure you use the promo code APPLET5USA to get this deal. This credit should come within 24 hours, according to Amazon. Buy it if:

✅ You want to get something from Apple

✅ You were planning to buy an Apple gift card Don't buy it if:

❌ You want a physical gift card

Razer Gold Gift Card | $60 $50 at Amazon

Save $10 - If you buy a $50 gift card from Razer Gold, you get a $10 credit to spend. To get this offer, make sure you apply the promo code RAZER50 at the check out. It's worth noting that this seems to be a physical gift card if that's not what you're after.

Apple physical gift card | $115 $100 at Amazon

Save $15 - Amazon currently has a deal with their physical Apple gift cards. When you spend $100 on a gift card, you get $15 in credit. Important note though - to make the most of this one, you will need to use the code APPLET5USAP at the checkout. This credit should come within 24 hours, according to Amazon. Buy it if:

✅ You have your eye on some Apple products

✅ You want a physical gift card for someone Don't buy it if:

❌ You want a digital card

Vudu Fandango gift card | $60.50 $50 at Amazon

Save $11.50 - If you're looking for a streaming discount, Amazon has discounted this Vudu Fandango gift card for Cyber Monday. If you buy $50, you save $10.50 with the promo code T5VUD. That should give you plenty of options when deciding what you want to stream next. Buy it if:

✅ You want a streaming discount

✅ You want a digital gift card Don't buy it if:

❌ You want a physical gift card

Should you buy Amazon gift cards?

(Image credit: Amazon)

Well, it all depends on what you're after. If you're planning on buying some Apple or Razer Gold products, this is a great way to get yourself a bit more off when you get to the checkout. So if you have your eye on something, it feels like a no-brainer.

The other main reason that this could be a good deal for you is if you're planning on buying a gift card for someone anyway. If you have that on your mind already, it's a way to make the most of your money, and then it's up to you if you keep that extra credit for yourself or add it to the gift. We won't tell, promise...

What we would say is it's worth considering delivery times that these gift cards have. Some are digital, but not all - and even then, there can be some delays. So, as always, we'd recommend taking a look into the delivery times before getting to the check-out as these may not arrive in time for the last Cyber Monday discounts.

