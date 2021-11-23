PS5 wins Best Gaming Hardware at the Golden Joystick Awards 2021

The PS5 has been voted the Best Gaming Hardware at this year's Golden Joystick Awards, beating out some seriously stiff competition.

It's been a great year for gaming hardware - even if trying to buy any of it has been like trying to find a unicorn - with the PS5 winning over the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles from Microsoft, and even last year's winner the Nvidia RTX 3080 series graphics cards.

Take a look at the full list of Best Gaming Hardware nominations below:

PS5 (winner)

Xbox Series X

Xbox Series S

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080

Nintendo Switch OLED

WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD

The PS5 has been in headlines for many reasons since it launched late last year, from comments on its now-iconic design to the innovative strides made with its DualSense controller, with all its haptic feedback and adaptive trigger tech. Not to mention the ongoing issues with PS5 restock updates, alongside some brilliant PS5 exclusives like Returnal, Deathloop, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure.

The win for the PS5 comes just weeks after the console's first anniversary, a year which, as we said in our re-review of the console, has been defined by "exclusivity and elusivity".

"Instead of coasting along on the strength of its launch games... Sony has continued to deliver a host of brilliant exclusive titles that have made the desperate quest to actually buy a PS5 just that little bit more excruciating."

"Sony's latest console is a brilliant machine with equally high-end games to match its specs. With highly-anticipated upcoming PS5 games like God of War: Ragnarok and Horizon: Forbidden West on the way in 2022, that's only going to get better from here."