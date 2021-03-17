PS5 will be able to record live TV with a special new app and tuner

PS5 is getting DVR support so you can record live television, at least if you live in Japan.
As reported by The Verge, Sony is putting out a new app called Torne which will allow PS5 consoles to work with Nasne tuners. Sony halted production on the tuners in 2019, but third-party peripheral manufacturer Buffalo has now taken over the product line with a range of branded hardware, featuring 2 TB of built-in storage and support for up to 6 TB more externally. The tuner is set to retail for 29,800 yen, or about $270, and will hit Japanese retailers later this month.
This is not the first move game consoles have made toward DVR and set-top box territory in the past. The original version of Torne was a TV tuner for PS3; a similar approach helped shape the initial visions for Xbox One, which Microsoft positioned at launch as an all-in-one entertainment system, and Wii U, which featured community-centric viewing options (and a TV remote function built right into the Wii U Gamepad).
Game consoles have largely moved away from those TV-integrating ambitions since then - also the world has gotten less enamored with live TV as a whole, thanks to the explosive growth of streaming services - but it looks like there's enough demand in Japan to bring back some third party solutions.
