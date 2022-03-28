This PS5 SSD deal sees the Patriot Viper VP4300 at a new lowest ever price

Amazon's PS5 SSD deals currently feature the Patriot Viper VP4300 at the cheapest price we've ever seen it listed for.

You can get your hands on the Patriot Viper VP4300 for only $164.99 (was $216) for a $51 saving. It's worth noting that the previous lowest rate we're able to verify was $184.99, so you're getting an additional $20 off here. This drive is one of the best PS5 SSDs and comes with two heatsinks, a thin graphene unit, and a thicker aluminum model, making it perfect to be slotted into Sony's system out of the box.

The sequential performance of the Patriot Viper VP4300 is perhaps its greatest strength whether inside your PS5 or running in one of the best gaming PCs. With up to 7,400 MB/s read and 5,500 MB/s write, there's little debate why this all-star Gen 4.0 NVMe unit is one of the best SSDs for gaming. Keep in mind, though, that we usually see read rates in the 5,500 MB/s range, for parity with the console's internal drive.

Today's best PS5 SSD deal

Patriot Viper VP4300 1TB | $216 $164.99 at Amazon

Save $51 - This is the lowest price that we're able to verify on the Patriot Viper VP4300 1TB, smashing the previous cheapest rate by a full $20. Considering just how fast this drive is, and the fact that there are two included heatsinks, this is fantastic value for money all around in both PS5 and PC.



We generally recommend that the thicker aluminium heatsink be used for your PS5, and the thin graphene be utilized when inside your PC. This is because the console has no on-board heat dissipation solution to speak of, so it'll need all the help it can get in keeping those core temperatures low!

