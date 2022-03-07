This PS5 SSD deal sees the WD Black SN850 hit its lowest ever price today

Amazon's PS5 SSD deals are currently covering some of the best drives going right now.

And none are better than this deal, offering one of the very best PS5 SSDs for its lowest ever price: The WD Black SN850 1TB Heatsink drive is down to just $169.99 (was $280) - that's a massive $110 off. We've never seen this particular Gen 4.0 drive sell this cheap before, so now is the best time to expand your console's storage at a very competitive rate. This PS5 SSD deal is not to be missed for anyone wanting exceptional sequential performance in Sony's latest system and is perfect for those who bided their time for a deal while the PS5 library grows with recent releases like Dying Light 2, Horizon Forbiddwn West, and Elden Ring.

What's particularly appealing about this offer is that the WD Black SN850 is selling on its own for $149.99 (was $165), so the gap between the ordinary and Heatsink versions is getting smaller, and is now just $20. This positions the PS5-ready SSD at a very competitive rate and means that you won't have to buy an external heatsink or heat spreader to use it in your console, which, with a third-party option and shipping included, would be the same price, if not more expensive, then this unit. Having said all that, if you're searching with an eye on a PC-friendly device then the heatsink-less version is still one of the best SSDs for gaming you can buy.

Today's best PS5 SSD deal

WD Black SN850 with Heatsink | $280 $169.99 at Amazon

Save $110 - This is the cheapest that we've ever seen the WD Black SN850 with Heatsink be listed for, and exceptional value for anyone wanting to expand their PS5 storage today. This is the SSD for gaming, with amazing sequential performance of 7,000 MBs / 5,300 MB/s - perfect for PS5.



WD Black SN850 1TB | $165 $149.99 at Amazon

Save $15 - While not a huge amount of money off, this is the cheapest that we've seen the standard WD Black SN850 1TB model retail for yet. Keep in mind, you'll need a heatsink to use this in your PS5. Alternatively, If you're after an aggressively priced drive for your PC, this is one to get.



If you're interested in more storage solutions for your Sony system, then we're also rounding up the best PS5 external hard drives as well. These options are ideal if you're after something plug and play with minimal messing around, though, you'll have to copy games back onto the console's internal SSD to run them; something to keep in mind.

More of today's best PS5 SSD deals

If you're after more great PS5 SSD deals then our price comparison technology is here to help. It does the heavy lifting to bring you low prices on all of our favorite models.

And if you want to step your console game up, we're also bringing you the best PS5 accessories as well as the best monitor for PS5 and best TV for PS5.