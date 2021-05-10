PS5 shortages will continue until next year according to Sony

PS5 shortages will likely continue until next year, Sony has reportedly told analysts.

As first reported earlier today by Bloomberg, Sony CFO Hiroki Totoki has apparently told analysts that PS5 shortages are expected until at least next year in 2022. "I don’t think demand is calming down this year and even if we secure a lot more devices and produce many more units of the PlayStation 5 next year, our supply wouldn’t be able to catch up with demand," the CFO said in a meeting.

Of course, there's been no shortage of past comments from Sony, or other related manufacturers, on predicted PS5 shortages. Last month in April, PlayStation boss Jim Ryan was reportedly asking Sony's manufacturing partners to increase production of PS5 units, in an attempt to get more stock into stores by the end of this year at the latest.

Before that, AMD, who manufacturer semiconductor parts for the PS5, believed that the console would be relatively hard to come by until at least the second half of 2021. Considering the new comments from Sony CFO Totoki, it would appear that the supply issues facing Sony's next-gen console aren't letting up anytime soon.

Despite all this, and as well as facing supply issues since launch last year in November 2020, the PS5 still managed to become the fastest-selling console in US history. This is in terms of both unit and dollar sales, as Sony's next-gen console has continually outpaced both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S over the last six months. Just imagine how successful the PS5 could have been had it not been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

