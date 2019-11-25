PS5 could use a Samsung SSD to help games load faster

PS5 could be getting a speed boost from Samsung, as it appears the next gen console could use Samsung solid state drives.

The news (spotted by VGC ) comes from the tech firm's snappily named Samsung SSD Forum that was held earlier this month. This is where Samsung discussed the next generation of storage drives from the company.

A senior managing director at Samsung speaking at the conference, Han Jinman, explained that a new range of Samsung SSDs - their Non-Volatile Memory express SSDs - will appear in both gaming PCs and "consumer gaming consoles" from 2020.

In a slide shown during the forum, an image of a DualShock 4 appears to be shown, as does loading time comparisons between a hard drive, an SSD, and a NVMe SSD. It estimates that a hard drive takes 49 seconds for a system boot, an SSD 29 seconds, while an 'optimised NVMe' will take a lot less time than an SSD (although it doesn't put a number to that time).

(Image credit: Samsung)

It's already been confirmed that PS5 will use an SSD to load games, and although Samsung didn't state which consumer consoles will be using its tech, the fact that a DualShock 4 seems to appear in this presentation is a heavy hint.

Sony have also shown off how quickly the PS5 can load PS4 games, with a PS5 gameplay reveal booting Marvel's Spider-Man at just 0.8 seconds. At the very least, there'll be no more browsing of Twitter while looking at loading screens next-gen.