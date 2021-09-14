A PS5 restock is coming today - here's where

Things are looking good on the PS5 restock front this week. Sony is doling out deals via email invite today (which means consoles could appear for the wider public later this afternoon), while GameStop is hinting yet again that a drop is on the way. Finally, UK retailer Game is primed for deals as well after the appearance of numerous bundles.

For Game, the retailer teased a PS5 restock this morning via a queue system to manage traffic. Bundles have already started to appear on the site (with deals including Spider-Man: Miles Morales, bonus controllers, and headsets), so head straight over there to avoid missing out.

With regard to Sony, we're hopeful of a drop because a more general PS5 restock sometimes follows those email invites we mentioned earlier. It's not guaranteed to happen, but hopefully, we'll get lucky and see some consoles today.

As for GameStop, a recent Twitter post provided "a discreet reminder that [PowerUp Rewards Pro members] get early access to new online console drops whenever they pop up. Shh, our little secret." The implication is pretty obvious - a PS5 restock, or Xbox Series stock, is imminent.

So, how do you take advantage of this GameStop offer? To get first refusal on any PS5 restock, you'll need to sign up to become a PowerUp Rewards Pro member. It'll cost you $15 for the year, and besides early warning, you'll get dibs on any deals that appear - it's open only to Pro members to begin with.

PS5 restock hints and tips

1. Be patient and refresh the page if the console sells out

This is crucial if you want PS5 deals. Even if the console seems to have sold out, refresh the page every now and then. Retailers tend to release stock in waves, so you may strike PS5 restock gold if you stick with it.

2. Sign in and get your payment details ready

Being signed in to your retailer of choice ahead of time and having your payment details ready to go is really, really helpful when trying to secure a PS5 restock. Sites have a habit of crashing or glitching beneath the weight of traffic they receive during console drops, so any time spent filling in details could end up with you having to start the transaction all over again because of an error - by which time the console is probably gone.

3. Prioritise bundles

Solo consoles sell out with a terrifying speed, but bundles featuring games or the best PS5 accessories don't tend to vanish so quickly. If possible, make a beeline for them as a result.

4. Don't pay more than you have to

Unless you're grabbing a bundle from a trusted retailer, a PS5 restock should never cost more than $499.99 in the USA or £449.99 in the UK (the Digital Edition is US$399.99/£349.99). Some shady individuals like to inflate that price, and they aren't ever worth buying from. PS5 restocks appear roughly once a week, so you'll get your chance to buy the console at its normal cost before long.

5. Keep an eye on social media

Stock tracking Twitter accounts or curated lists are a good way of staying ahead of the curve. They'll provide an early warning when it comes to PS5 restock deals, so don't forget to keep an eye on them in your quest for the console.

Which PS5 should you buy?

