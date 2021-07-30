PS5 restock deals have been appearing today - here's where to look

Will there be another PS5 restock before the week comes to an end? Very possibly. Judging by previous trends, Best Buy is probably going to be your best bet. Although it can be a little unpredictable, its last drop was on Friday July 23, and has often been known to fire the PlayStation 5 cannon before the weekend.

Elsewhere, Target is also worth watching. Although we didn't think it would offer a PS5 restock today (we had been expecting a rush of consoles on Wednesday or Thursday that never turned up), it's been dropping waves of the hard-to-find console this Friday. It's well worth taking a look and seeing if you get lucky. Remember, be persistent and don't give up. More deals should be released shortly.

That may be frustrating, but at least it's more consistent than Amazon. The retail giant has a habit of throwing out deals at the weirdest times (including random 9am BST mid-week drops at Amazon UK), so all we can suggest is camping on its page and hoping you strike PS5 stock gold.

PS5 restock: July 30, 2021

(Image credit: Sony)

Will we get a PS5 restock from any retailers beyond Best Buy (which isn't guaranteed, but seems the most likely)? Probably not. Walmart offered a drop yesterday so will almost certainly be out of the picture until next week, and there aren't many other stores that traditionally hit Fridays.

Target is the one exception; it's joined the fun today, despite usually sticking to mid-week PS5 deals. If you haven't had a look already, head over there now.

As for Amazon, goodness knows what its game plan is for PS5 restock deals. It has previous for dumping PS5 stock on us with absolutely no warning and doesn't stick to any kind of pattern, so you're better off checking in occasionally on that one.

Make sure you aren't paying over the odds

No matter where you end up hunting for PS5 restock deals, make sure you aren't paying over the odds. Some folks like to inflate the price, and scalpers (unscrupulous sellers who buy consoles and resell them at an absurd mark-up) are never worth buying from. The standard PS5 should cost $499.99 in the USA and £449.99 in the UK, while the Digital Edition sits at US$399.99 or £349.99. If you're not getting a bundle with games or the best PS5 accessories, there isn't any reason to pay more.

PS5 ($499.99) | Check at Amazon PS5 ($499.99) | Check at Amazon

Want the full PS5 experience? This is it. Yes, it's more expensive than the Digital Edition and will provide the same new-gen gaming experience. But there's a crucial difference that makes it a must-have: a 4K disc drive. That lets you use your physical PS5/PS4 game discs along with DVDs or Blu-rays. Physical discs often wind up being cheaper in the long run than buying the same things digitally, so it's actually better value for money than you might think.

PS5 Digital Edition ($399.99) | Check at Amazon PS5 Digital Edition ($399.99) | Check at Amazon

If you want to save some cash on your search for a PS5 restock, this version is worth considering. Although we'd always recommend the normal PS5 instead, a Digital Edition is less expensive thanks to it not having a disc drive. You're still getting the same new-gen experience, too, but you'll have to buy all your games and entertainment digitally.

Check for PS5 restock deals today

Want the best possible chance of securing a PS5 restock? We've listed some retailers to watch out for below. They offer deals the most consistently so are worth checking in on every now and then.

If you manage to secure the console, don't forget to check out our guides on the best PS5 headsets and best TV for PS5. Equally, our PS5 SSD or best PS5 external hard drives guides may be of use if you're looking for bonus storage.