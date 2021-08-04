PS5 is no longer selling at a loss

The PS5 is no longer being sold at a loss by Sony.

Last week, Sony held a Q1 financial briefing for investors, to mark the period of the year ending July 30. Within this online broadcast, Sony CFO Horiki Totoki revealed that the PS5, which retails for $499/£449, was no longer selling at a loss, finally breaking even after going on sale in November 2020 (thanks, Bloomberg).

Elsewhere in the earnings call to mark the end of the financial period, Totoki revealed that while the $399/$349 all-digital version of the PS5 is still selling at a loss, this is due to be offset by sales of other devices. These other devices including peripherals (like the PSVR headset), and chiefly the PS4.

Additionally, Totoki announced that Sony had managed to secure a large supply of semiconductor parts, crucial to the production of both versions of the PS5 console. As such, Totoki announced that Sony was planning to manufacture 14.8 million PS5 consoles by the end of the current year, excellent news for those still looking to pick up the new-gen console.

Despite ongoing issues with the PS5 stock since the console first launched late last year, it's been nothing short of a success for Sony. The company announced last month in July that the PS5 had surpassed 10 million units sold since November 2020, making it the fastest-selling console of all time. That's quite the feat for a console that's been in incredibly high demand with very limited supply.

