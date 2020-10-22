PS5 accessories are showing up at warehouses

A bunch of PS5 accessories have reportedly been arriving at warehouses ahead of the console's launch next month in November.

Earlier today on October 22, a slew of Reddit posts reported that PS5 accessories had been showing up in the wild. Firstly, you can see shots of the PS5 Pulse 3D headset and HD camera, in what appears to be a warehouse, just below.

Get the best PS5 deals before anyone else! We'll send you pre-order details and the best PS5 deals as soon as they're available. Remind Me Send me details about other relevant products from Gamesradar and other Future brands. Send me details about other relevant products from third parties. No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission.

Next, there's the DualSense charging station just below. Again, this appears to be showing up at a warehouse, and this is the charging station that you'll be able to use to charge two PS5 controllers at once.

Finally, there's Turtle Beach headsets showing up at Walmart. This time, the accessory isn't actually in a warehouse, and is instead on a shop floor. As the Reddit post below notes though, these Turtle Beach headsets say they work with the PS5.

Just two days ago, it was reported that DualSense controllers were already being shipped out to stores. A DualSense controller appeared at Walmart earlier this week, a few weeks before the PS5 is due to go on sale on November 12.

Last week, we reported that customers were receiving notification saying that their PS5 accessories would be shipping in late October. This would likely have them arriving before the actual console itself launches, so it makes sense that we're seeing the PS5's accessories arriving in warehouses before the actual console itself.

It's not just the PS5's accessories that are going to be shipping out before the console. In the UK, games like Demon's Souls and Spider-Man: Miles Morales will arrive up to a week before the console launches on November 19. These PS5 games are going to be little more than expensive paperweights until the console arrives.

If you're still looking to reserve your own PS5 ahead of the console's launch next month, check out our PS5 pre-orders guide.