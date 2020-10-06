PS5 3D audio will work with many current headsets but not TV speakers at launch

PS5 3D audio will only be available on headsets at launch, but Sony says it's working on supporting built-in TV speakers for an update after launch.

The PlayStation Blog confirms that PS5's Tempest 3D AudioTech will work with many existing headsets at launch, including those connected to the console via USB or to the gamepad via 3.5mm jack. Naturally, that includes the new Pulse 3D wireless headset, which "has been engineered to take full advantage of PS5’s 3D audio capabilities" - Sony even shared the new image of the headset at the top of this story along with this update - but you won't need that headset specifically to enjoy 3D audio.

Sony isn't saying how much longer we may need to wait for 3D audio support to be expanded to built-in TV speakers. It also isn't saying whether that work will apply to other audio setups like 2.1 soundbar setups; presumably you wouldn't have much need for 3D audio software if you already have a physical surround sound system.

Along with the update on PS5 3D audio, Sony also shared a list of PS5 games that will support the feature. This list is not exhaustive, but it is a good start for folks who already know they want to give their ears a treat on the next generation.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered

Astro’s Playroom

Gran Turismo 7

Returnal

Destruction AllStars

Demon’s Souls

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Horizon Forbidden West

Resident Evil Village

