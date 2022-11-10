PS Plus games for November include 2022's hottest new title, Skyrim

In case you somehow, miraculously, still haven't played The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim, it'll be available as part of PlayStation Plus's new games for November.

I might be hard to imagine anyone just now giving Skyrim a go for the first time now that it's on PlayStation Plus, but there might be some folks who just haven't had the chance in the *checks notes* 11 years since it came out. Also keep in mind it's the newish Anniversary Edition that's being added, which includes a ton of new Creator Club content and all current DLC, so it might be worth a download if you're subscribed to the Extra or Premium tiers of PS Plus.

Along with Skyrim: Anniversary Edition, PS Plus Extra and Premium's new games for November include Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, Kingdom Hearts 3, Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory, Oddworld: Soulstorm, The Division 2, Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Chorus, What Remains of Edith Finch, and The Gardens Between. Earth Defense Force: World Brothers, Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain, and Onee Chanbara Origin are being added as catalog games.

Finally, PS Plus Classics for November 2022 include a heaping dose of Ratchet & Clank. Here's everything being added to that category:

PS Plus Classics for October 2022

Ratchet & Clank | PS3

Ratchet & Clank 2: Going Commando | PS3

Ratchet & Clank: Up Your Arsenal | PS3

Ratchet & Clank: Deadlocked | PS3

Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction | PS3

If you aren't subscribed and want in on all of the new games coming every month, check out our guide to PS Plus deals.