PS Plus games for November include 2022's hottest new title, Skyrim

By Jordan Gerblick
published

There's also Rainbow Six Siege and a bunch of Kingdom Hearts games

Skyrim
(Image credit: Skyrim)

In case you somehow, miraculously, still haven't played The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim, it'll be available as part of PlayStation Plus's new games for November.

I might be hard to imagine anyone just now giving Skyrim a go for the first time now that it's on PlayStation Plus, but there might be some folks who just haven't had the chance in the *checks notes* 11 years since it came out. Also keep in mind it's the newish Anniversary Edition that's being added, which includes a ton of new Creator Club content and all current DLC, so it might be worth a download if you're subscribed to the Extra or Premium tiers of PS Plus.

Along with Skyrim: Anniversary Edition, PS Plus Extra and Premium's new games for November include Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, Kingdom Hearts 3, Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory, Oddworld: Soulstorm, The Division 2, Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Chorus, What Remains of Edith Finch, and The Gardens Between. Earth Defense Force: World Brothers, Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain, and Onee Chanbara Origin are being added as catalog games.

Finally, PS Plus Classics for November 2022 include a heaping dose of Ratchet & Clank. Here's everything being added to that category:

PS Plus Classics for October 2022

  • Ratchet & Clank | PS3 
  • Ratchet & Clank 2: Going Commando | PS3 
  • Ratchet & Clank: Up Your Arsenal | PS3 
  • Ratchet & Clank: Deadlocked | PS3 
  • Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction | PS3

If you aren't subscribed and want in on all of the new games coming every month, check out our guide to PS Plus deals.

Jordan Gerblick
Jordan Gerblick

After scoring a degree in English from ASU, I worked as a copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. Now, as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer, I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my apartment, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.