PS Now gets even more Game Pass-like with its first day-one launch, Shadow Warrior 3

PlayStation is taking a step closer to its own Xbox Game Pass equivalent with its very first PS Now launch title.

A new post on the PlayStation Blog reveals that Shadow Warrior 3 will be available free via the game streaming and download service on March 1, which is also when it will be made available for purchase through more traditional means. That said, pre-ordering the game on PlayStation Store will also unlock Shadow Warrior (2013) and Shadow Warrior 2, which you won't get just by playing through PlayStation Now.

It's a little surprising that Sony would take this step for PlayStation Now, given all the rumors that have been swirling for months about its own full-scale response to Xbox Game Pass and the apparent disappearance of PS Now subscription cards from retailers . This may be something of a soft launch and indication of Sony's plans for its new offering, or it may be its own thing entirely. Either way, PlayStation Now subscribers don't have to wait to see what comes next to start reaping the benefits.

Shadow Warrior 3 was previously planned to arrive sometime in 2021, but developer Flying Wild Hog pushed back its arrival in October to give it a bit more time to "sharpen its blades." They already looked pretty sharp given all the demon dismemberment, but we'll take their word for it.