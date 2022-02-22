The PSVR2 headset has been officially unveiled by Sony

The PSVR2 headset has been revealed by Sony.

In a new blog post, Hideaki Nishino, senior vice president of platform experience, said that he was "especially pleased to reveal the stunning new design" of the PSVR 2 headset, alongside "an update and final design image of our PlayStation VR2 Sense controller.

Nishino points out that the headset shares a circular design with the finalised controller, representing "the 360-degree view that players feel when they enter the virtual reality world." The entire collection has also been inspired "by the look of the PS5 family of products," and Nishino states that the design team "had the next generation VR headset in mind" when creating the PS5 itself.

This story is developing...