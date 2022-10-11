Prime Day iPad deals drop tablets as cheap as $269

There is a trio of brilliant Prime Day iPad deals up for grabs right now, including the genuinely jaw-dropping 64GB 2021 10.2-inch iPad for just $269 (was $329) (opens in new tab). That's a particularly excellent low price, and the cheapest we've ever seen for the 202110.2-inch iPad - a price point never even achieved by the last-gen iPad of the same size.

If that doesn't float your boat though, there's $40 off the 10.9-inch 2022 iPad Air that's now $559 at Amazon (was $599) (opens in new tab). That's not quite it's lowest ever price, but it is just $10 off the lowest point, so it's still an incredible deal on this iPad that's only been out a few months.

Amazon's Prime Day iPad deals also have the 2021 128GB 12.9-inch iPad Pro for $899 (down from $1,099) (opens in new tab), which will save you a whopping $200 off the 128GB model of this supercharged productivity beast.

Today's best Prime Day iPad deals

(opens in new tab) 10.9-inch 2021 iPad 64GB | $329 $269 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $60 - We've hit rock bottom folks, but in the best way possible. $269 for the 10.9-inch iPad is a genuine shock, and a price point we've not seen for this model in this generation or the last.

(opens in new tab) 2022 12.9-inch iPad Pro 128GB | $1099 $899 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $200 - Released just a few short months ago, it's crazy to see such a saving on the top-end 12.9-inch iPad model. If you're in the market for an iPad to replace your laptop, this is the one to snap up.

(opens in new tab) 2022 64GB iPad Air | $599 $559 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $40 - Another brand new iPad model with a decent discount. We've only ever seen this cheaper once before, and now it's just $10 shy of that price, so a great deal to grab.



