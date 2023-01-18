Amber Midthunder teases potential Prey sequel

Amber Midthunder has given an update on a potential Prey sequel – and she's open to returning for more. The actor played Naru in the Predator prequel.

"I don't have a date for you," Midthunder told Variety (opens in new tab). "This is not an announcement, but I'm not saying it's not." She added: "We talk all the time about all kinds of things and that was probably one."

When asked if she wants a sequel, the actor said: "Of course. I'm ready. I loved that experience, I love that movie and I would be happy to see where else we can take it."

Prey follows Naru, a member of the Comanche tribe, as she embarks on a journey to prove her skills as a hunter. But, the Predator is also stalking the area, and Naru must outwit the alien to survive and save her people.

The film ends with a tease for more, as the illustrated credits reveal alien ships in the sky, headed right for Naru and her people. Director Dan Trachtenberg has already discussed the tease.

"The nerd in me looked that far ahead, as far as he could look, before we started writing this movie, but the adult in me said, 'Don’t count your chickens and just be careful. Try and make the best movie possible, straight away,'" he said. "End-credit sequence aside, there is something refreshing about seeing a movie that is not really intended to be just a part one to something else. There’s something nice about seeing a complete thought. On the complete other hand, I love that what would've been a post-credit scene in other movies, is an animated end-title sequence in our movie. Our end titles are still storytelling."

