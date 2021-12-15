Post-apocalyptic shooter Remnant: From the Ashes rated for Switch

Post-apocalyptic FPS Remnant: From the Ashes may be coming to Nintendo Switch based on a new ESRB rating that cropped up ahead of a planned Nintendo Indies showcase.

Remnant: From the Ashes launched on PC, PS4, and Xbox One in August 2019, and received free upgrades for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S earlier this May. It hasn't received any new content since August 2020 with the launch of its second DLC, Subject 2932, but developer Gunfire Games released a trailer celebrating "two years of surviving" this past August.

"The base game, new game modes and two DLCs later, we can’t believe the support we’ve received and the passion the community has shown for us and Remnant: From the Ashes," the studio wrote in an accompanying anniversary blog post , which described Remnant as "a game we had wanted to make for years prior to it’s release."

The game has been quiet for a while now, but it wouldn't be a big surprise to see Gunfire bring Remnant to Switch on the heels of its other console updates. A complete edition of the game was released after the Subject 2932 DLC, but unlike most console ports, Remnant also still sells its base game and DLCs individually, though the complete edition still saves you $10 on everything.

Remnant: From the Ashes is a first-person shooter with heavy RPG elements, set in a world overrun by monsters from another dimension. Its well-integrated multiplayer, unflinching difficulty, and inventive boss fights caught our eye a few years ago, and it now has over 33,000 Steam reviews averaging out to a "very positive" rating.