Nintendo Indie World Showcase announced for tomorrow

A new Nintendo Indie World Showcase will take place tomorrow, Wednesday, December 15.

Nintendo announced the showcase earlier today, confirming that "roughly 20 minutes on upcoming indie games headed to Nintendo Switch" would be shown off, starting at 09:00 PT/12:00 ET/17:00 GMT.

If you want to watch the Nintendo Indie World showcase for yourself, your best bet seems to be Nintendo's Youtube channel, where the livestream is currently set to begin tomorrow.

The focus on indies means you shouldn't expect any news on first-party games like Pokemon Legends: Arceus, and definitely nothing on the Breath of the Wild sequel, but there should be a handful of indie games to enjoy.

Back in April, for example, Nintendo unveiled the likes of OlliOlli World, Cris Tales, fez, and Oxenfree 2 in its showcase. At the most recent show in August, we saw Boyfriend Dungeon, Islanders, Slime Rancher, TOEM, Loop Hero, and Gang Beasts. In April, the company also announced a sale, so there's a chance that you might be able to nab some of the newly and previously-announced titles at a bit of a discount.

Of course, this wouldn't be a Nintendo Indie World showcase without some serious hype, and nothing has proved to capture fans' imagination during recent streams than the upcoming Hollow Knight sequel. Team Cherry's long-awaited sequel has eluded viewers during recent broadcasts, but with a 2022 Hollow Knight: Silksong release date spotted in September's Nvidia leak, a showcase this late in the year could be a great place to finally announce it.

