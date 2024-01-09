RIP Pokemon TV: the Pokemon streaming service is closing down and the replacement is not ideal

RIP Pokemon TV. The app and website, which routinely showed a revolving door of Pokemon series and movies, is closing down in March.

"Thank you to all our fans who have enjoyed Pokémon TV over the years. The Pokémon TV app and website will sunset and the service will end on March 28, 2024. Beginning on January 8, 2024, fans will no longer be able to download the Pokémon TV app from the App Store, Google Play, Roku Channel Store, Amazon Appstore, Nintendo eShop, and Pokemon.com," a statement read on the Pokemon website.

Those who still have the Pokemon TV app on their devices will still be able to stream content on the platform until March 28, however.

Unfortunately, those looking to seek out more Poke-adventures will need to fork over some money to pay for several subscription services.

As of writing, the first season and Pokemon Journeys is on Netflix; nine seasons are on Prime Video (with several more on paid-for Amazon channels); Sun and Moon are on Roku; Black and White on Tubi, and a handful more to watch or rent across various streaming platforms and storefronts. You can see the full list here.

The new post-Ash series, Pokemon Horizons, was released on CBBC in the UK in December and is set to hit Netflix in the US on February 23. It follows the adventures of new protagonist Liko from the Paldea region as she teams up with the Rising Volt Tacklers on their airship The Brave Olivine.

